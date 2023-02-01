trending:

News

Pink pigeon found in NYC may have been dyed for gender reveal

by Aliza Chasan - 02/01/23 6:28 AM ET
A pigeon rests on a snow covered wall in New York’s borough of Queens on January 6, 2015. Extreme cold gripped Canada and northern parts of the US, prompting calls for residents to stay indoors amid increased risks of frostbite and hypothermia. AFP PHOTO/JEWEL SAMAD (Photo credit should read JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)

MANHATTAN (WPIX) – A pink pigeon found in a New York City park may have been dyed for a gender reveal, according to the city’s wildlife rehabilitation center.

The Wild Bird Fund shared a picture of the pink pigeon on Twitter on Monday. The pigeon, who is barely more than a fledgling, should be white, according to the organization.

“Pigeons come in many different colors, but pink isn’t one of them. This king pigeon was deliberately dyed and released,” the Wild Bird Fund tweeted. “As a domestic bird unable to find food in the wild, fly well or escape predators, this poor kid had it bad enough before being dyed.”

The pigeon was rescued in Madison Square Park. The Wild Bird Fund will try a few baths to wash out the pink color, but if that doesn’t work, the pigeon should eventually molt the dyed feathers.

In a response on Twitter, the organization said the bird may have been used for a gender reveal.

The Wild Bird Fund also issued a plea to people not to release domesticated birds in the wild.

It’s unclear if New York Police are investigating the incident, and authorities did not immediately respond to Nexstar’s request for comment.

