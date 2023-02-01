trending:

Watch live: House Judiciary holds hearing on Biden border policies

by TheHill.com - 02/01/23 9:08 AM ET
Ranking Member Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) speaks during the House Judiciary Committee markup of the "Protecting Our Kids Act," to vote on gun legislation on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, June 2, 2022.
The House Judiciary Committee, chaired by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), is meeting Wednesday morning to review President Biden’s border security and immigration policies, as the Republican majority continues a broad review of the president’s performance and actions.

Biden’s management of the U.S.-Mexico border has been the subject of strong criticism from the GOP, who characterize his approach as inadequate and neglectful. At the state level, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and now-former Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) have taken controversial action in protest of the administration’s handling of immigration by busing migrants to sites far from the border, including Washington, D.C., New York City and Chicago.

The committee hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET.

