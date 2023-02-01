Watch live: Funeral for Tyre Nichols held in Memphis 

Vice President Harris on Wednesday will travel to Memphis, Tenn., to attend the funeral service for Tyre Nichols.

Nichols’s family attorney Ben Crump said Nichols’s parents spoke with Harris on the phone for over 30 minutes.

Harris and Nichols’s mother, RowVaughn Wells, “spoke exclusively, and during this emotional time, the Vice President was able to console Ms. Wells and even help her smile,” Crump said in a statement.

Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, three days after he was beaten by Memphis police officers at a traffic stop. Five officers involved in the Jan. 7 traffic stop have been fired and arrested on charges including second-degree murder.

The service begins at 2 p.m. ET.

