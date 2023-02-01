Watch live: White House press briefing

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is slated to speak with reporters Wednesday afternoon during a press conference.

The briefing will happen shortly before President Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) hold their first face-to-face meeting since McCarthy became Speaker, with the pair set to discuss the U.S. debt ceiling and proposed spending cuts.

Biden is grappling with a potential standoff with House Republicans on the debt ceiling, saying he will not negotiate with those who are demanding spending cuts in exchange for raising the debt ceiling.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET.

