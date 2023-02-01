Here are the guests invited to Biden’s State of the Union address

President Biden is set to deliver his second State of the Union address after a year marked by both triumphs and challenges.

The president has consistently struggled with poor approval ratings and high inflation numbers in the last year, but also saw a higher number of Democrat victories than expected in the 2022 midterm elections and a number of legislative wins in the past Congress.

Biden is expected to address the war in Ukraine in his speech, as well as his economic agenda and the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are the guests that lawmakers and the White House have invited to attend the State of the Union.

Tyre Nichols’s parents

The parents of Tyre Nichols, the 29-year-old man who died after being beaten by Memphis police during a traffic stop, will be in attendance at President Biden’s State of the Union address.

The family accepted the invitation of Rep. Steven Horsford (D-Nev.), the chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus, to attend the speech, an official for the caucus confirmed on Twitter.

News: @TheBlackCaucus Chairman @StevenHorsford has invited the parents of Tyre Nichols to the State of the Union next month—they have accepted his invitation. https://t.co/27MOprhhjW — Vincent Evans (@VinceEvans) January 29, 2023

Nichols’s death has renewed calls for policing reform legislation ahead of Biden’s Feb. 7 address.

Jill Biden’s guest list

First lady Jill Biden announced a number of special guests who she invited to attend the State of the Union, including Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova, Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger, 13-year old diabetes advocate Joshua Davis, Ohio nurse Refynd Duro and longtime United Steelworkers member Joseph “JoJo” Burgess.

“Each of these individuals, with their resilience, innovation, service, and courage, were chosen by the White House because they represent policies or themes to be addressed by the President in his speech,” the White House said in the announcement.

Man who disarmed suspected killer in Monterey Park shooting

Rep. Judy Chu (D-Calif.) invited Brandon Tsay to be her State of the Union guest, an offer of honor after he disarmed the man suspected of killing at least 11 during a shooting in Monterey Park, Calif.

Chu invited Tsay to the annual Washington, D.C., event in remarks as he received several California honors and recognition at a Lunar New Year celebration in Alhambra, Calif., according to CBS News and other outlets that covered the festivities.

But Chu said that shortly after she extended her invitation, President Biden called Tsay to do the same.

“Only an hour after I talked to [Tsay], President Biden himself asked him to be his guest at the State of the Union. … Brandon, how could you turn me down?” Chu said on CBS News.

‘Good Samaritan’ who helped Rep. Greg Steube

Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) announced that the “Good Samaritan” who called 911 after he fell from his roof in January will be attending the State of the Union while the lawmaker continues to recover at home.

Steube sustained multiple injuries after falling about 25 feet off a ladder while cutting tree limbs on his property in Sarasota, Fla., on Jan. 18. He spent the night in the ICU after being treated for serious, but nonlife-threatening, injuries.