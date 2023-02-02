trending:

Sheetz pulls controversial ‘smile policy’ from handbook

by Bill Shannon - 02/02/23 6:42 AM ET
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – After facing backlash for a policy that may have been using a person’s bad teeth as basis for declining employment, Sheetz says it has since decided to update its handbook.

The policy was tucked away in the company’s employee handbook, according to Business Insider, which obtained a written version of the document. The rule said applicants with “obvious missing, broken, or badly discolored teeth (unrelated to a disability) are not qualified for employment with Sheetz.”

The report continued, explaining that current employees have 90 days to solve any dental issues that happen while employed.

A former employee told Insider they feel the policy is “disgusting and classist.” Sheetz confirmed last week that the policy was under review, noting that, throughout its history, Sheetz had “embraced an appearance policy, because we know how important a smile is to a customer experience when serving hospitality.”

Stephanie Doliveira, Executive Vice President of People & Culture at Sheetz, told Nexstar’s WTAJ in a statement that the company agrees with its employees and the policy will be discontinued “effective immediately.”

“Our culture at Sheetz has always been centered on respect and putting our employees, customers and communities first. As a family-owned and operated company, nothing is more important than creating an environment that is inclusive and supportive of all of our employees. Recently through employee feedback, we have learned that the smile policy is not aligned with these values from their perspective. We agree. Effective immediately, this policy is discontinued. We are committed to ensuring our policies moving forward are equitable and celebrate the diverse experiences, individual identities and unique perspectives of our employees.”

