Watch live: White House press briefing

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is slated to speak with reporters Thursday afternoon during a press conference.

The briefing follows President Biden’s first face-to-face meeting with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Wednesday.

Biden told McCarthy that he would not negotiate on the limit, but is open to a “separate discussion with congressional leaders about how to reduce the deficit and control the national debt while continuing to grow the economy,” according to a White House summary of the meeting.

The White House continues to cooperate with the federal investigation of classified documents. FBI Federal investigators conducted a search of Biden’s Rehoboth, Del. vacation home on Wednesday for sensitive documents.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 12:45 p.m. ET.

