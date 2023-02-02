trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Watch live: White House press briefing

by The Hill staff - 02/02/23 12:45 PM ET
by The Hill staff - 02/02/23 12:45 PM ET

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is slated to speak with reporters Thursday afternoon during a press conference.

The briefing follows President Biden’s first face-to-face meeting with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Wednesday.

Biden told McCarthy that he would not negotiate on the limit, but is open to a “separate discussion with congressional leaders about how to reduce the deficit and control the national debt while continuing to grow the economy,” according to a White House summary of the meeting.

The White House continues to cooperate with the federal investigation of classified documents. FBI Federal investigators conducted a search of Biden’s Rehoboth, Del. vacation home on Wednesday for sensitive documents.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 12:45 p.m. ET.

Watch the video above.

Tags Biden Karine Jean-Pierre Kevin McCarthy

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House Republicans vote to remove Omar from Foreign Affairs panel
  2. McConnell pulls rival Rick Scott off powerful Commerce Committee 
  3. Eyeing defense spending cuts, House GOP targets military ‘wokeness’
  4. Ukraine warns Russia massing 500,000 troops on border for offensive
  5. Parents pay at least one monthly bill for 40 percent of millennials
  6. Larry Hogan says he will support Trump if he’s the nominee
  7. DeSantis’s record on COVID-19: Here’s what he said and did
  8. CDC warns not to use eye drop brand as it investigates death, infections across ...
  9. Scott: ‘I don’t think it made any sense’ for McConnell to boot me from ...
  10. House passes bill to end coronavirus-era telework policies for executive ...
  11. Trump taunts Haley about past statements on challenging him
  12. Maxwell Frost hits back at Jim Jordan over his Tyre Nichols comments
  13. Jim Jordan wields the gavel — and new power
  14. Living near a ‘food swamp’ could raise stroke risk in adults 50 and ...
  15. Trump vows to punish doctors, hospitals that provide gender-affirming care to ...
  16. Democratic leader bashes GOP’s ‘political revenge’ Omar vote
  17. Republicans introduce second impeachment article for Mayorkas
  18. GOP senators rally to defend DeSantis from Trump attacks 
Load more

Video

See all Video