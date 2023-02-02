trending:

News

Watch live: Biden hosts Clinton, delivers remarks on Family and Medical Leave Act

by TheHill.com - 02/02/23 1:22 PM ET
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are delivering remarks on Thursday to mark the 30th Anniversary of the Family and Medical Leave Act.

Former President Bill Clinton will be joining to commemorate the anniversary. The Family and Medical Leave Act was the first piece of legislation Clinton signed into law after taking office in 1993.

The Biden administration is expected to announce new actions to support and advance women’s economic security at the event.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2:15 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

