Arrest warrant issued for Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon

by Chad Krispinsky - 02/03/23 6:36 AM ET
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon carries against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of the NFL AFC Championship playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WKBN) – An arrest warrant has been issued for Cincinnati Bengals’ running back Joe Mixon on one count of aggravated menacing, according to online court records.

Mixon is accused of pointing a gun at a woman in downtown Cincinnati and telling her, “You should be popped in the face. I should shoot you now. The police (can’t) get me,” according to a warrant obtained by WKRC.

The incident allegedly took place on Saturday, Jan. 21, one day before the team’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

The Bengals issued the following statement to WCPO regarding the reports:

“The club is aware misdemeanor charges have been raised against Joe Mixon. The club is investigating the situation and will not comment further at this time.”

Court records did not list an attorney for Mixon.

The 26-year-old Mixon rushed for 814 yards and seven touchdowns this season, his sixth. He also had 60 receptions for 441 yards, both career highs, and two touchdowns.

A second-round draft pick out of Oklahoma in 2017, Mixon has spent his entire career with Cincinnati and rushed for career highs of 1,205 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2021.

In 2014, when he was 18, Mixon punched a female Oklahoma student in the face, an attack captured on surveillance video. He was suspended from the football team for a year and entered an Alford plea, in which a defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges there is sufficient evidence for a conviction. He received a deferred sentence and was ordered to perform community service and undergo counseling.

The incident hurt his standing in the draft, with several teams saying they passed on him because of concerns about his character.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

