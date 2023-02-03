trending:

Watch live: Biden, Harris deliver remarks on economic agenda

by TheHill.com - 02/03/23 1:15 PM ET
President Biden
Greg Nash
President Biden speaks during an event hosted by the Democratic National Committee at the Howard Theatre in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, November 10, 2022 to thank staff and volunteers for their efforts during the midterm elections.

President Biden and Vice President Harris will travel to Philadelphia on Friday to highlight the progress made toward improving water infrastructure and replacing lead pipes in states across the country.

Their remarks will also touch on their work implementing their administration’s economic agenda.

The bipartisan infrastructure law allocates more than $50 billion to the Environmental Protection Agency toward repairing the nation’s essential water infrastructure.

The funding would help communities access clean, safe and reliable drinking water, prevent flooding, collect and treat wastewater to protect public health and safeguard vital waterways. 

The event is scheduled to begin at 3:15 p.m. ET.

Watch the video above.

