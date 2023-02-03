trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Warner, Rubio call for ‘immediate compliance’ with request for Trump, Biden classified documents

by Alexander Bolton - 02/03/23 9:32 AM ET
by Alexander Bolton - 02/03/23 9:32 AM ET

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner (D-Va.) and Vice Chairman Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) have sent a letter to senior Biden administration officials urging “immediate compliance” with their request to see classified documents seized at President Biden’s Delaware home and former Washington office and at former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

In the letter sent Thursday to Attorney General Merrick Garland and Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, the senators dismiss the Department of Justice’s argument that the documents can’t be shared because of its ongoing investigation into whether classified information was mishandled.  

Warner and Rubio want to review the classified documents that were seized as well as an assessment of the risk to national security if those documents were exposed to a foreign adversary. They say their request is “narrowly tailored.”

FILE_6456-1Download

“As outlined in our prior letters, the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence is charged with overseeing counterintelligence matters, including the handling or mishandling of classified information,” they wrote.

“Without access to the relevant classified documents we cannot effectively oversee the efforts of the Intelligence Community to address potential risks to national security arising from the mishandling of this classified information,” they wrote.  

The letter follows one they sent to the senior officials in August 2022 requesting all documents seized at Mar-a-Lago and another sent in January requesting documents discovered at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement. 

“As of this writing, neither of you have complied with these requests, citing the Department of Justice’s ongoing investigations of both matters,” Warner and Rubio wrote.  

The Justice Department replied in a letter dated Jan. 28 that it had to “maintain the confidentiality” of the investigation and must balance the intelligence committee’s desire to review the documents with the “integrity of law enforcement operations.”  

Warner and Rubio, however, argued in their most recent letter “the Department alone does not decide this balance.”  

They point out that their request is not unprecedented and that “in other investigations involving the mishandling of classified information the Attorney General and the Director of National Intelligence have accommodated the legitimate oversight needs” of their committee.

“As we expressed previously, in light of the substantial public interest, the need for bipartisan and responsible oversight of these matters is at its highest,” they wrote.   

Tags Biden classified documents Donald Trump Joe Biden Marco Rubio Mark Warner Merrick Garland Senate Intelligence Committee Trump

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Groups file ethics complaint over Sinema’s alleged use of staff
  2. House GOP struggles to unify over budget ideas 
  3. House passes resolution denouncing socialism, vote splits Democrats
  4. McCarthy breaks with Greene on death of Ashli Babbitt
  5. McCarthy says he’s forming bipartisan group to write lawmaker code of conduct ...
  6. Trump vows to punish doctors, hospitals that provide gender-affirming care to ...
  7. McConnell pulls rival Rick Scott off powerful Commerce Committee 
  8. Here is why Hawaii has the longest life expectancy in the country
  9. House Republicans vote to remove Omar from Foreign Affairs panel
  10. Trump trashes ‘ambitious’ potential 2024 rivals in sprawling interview
  11. Ukraine warns Russia massing 500,000 troops on border for offensive
  12. US adds stunning 517K jobs to start 2023
  13. Warner, Rubio call for ‘immediate compliance’ with request for Trump, Biden ...
  14. When and where to see the elusive ‘green comet’
  15. Beijing confirms balloon is Chinese, says entry into US airspace was unintended
  16. Senate Judiciary Committee sends warning to Ticketmaster over Beyoncé tour ...
  17. GOP moves to stop unelectable Senate candidates
  18. The Hill’s Morning Report — McCarthy gets first big win as Speaker
Load more

Video

See all Video