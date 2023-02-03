Watch live: Biden delivers remarks on jobs report

President Biden is slated to deliver remarks Friday on the January jobs report.

The U.S. labor market had an incredibly strong month in January, adding a stunning 517,000 jobs with unemployment dipping down to 3.4 percent, according to data released by the Labor Department.

The numbers come after a strong report on job openings from the Labor Department earlier in the week, showing a jump of 5.5 percent in December to more than 11 million open jobs.

The ratio of job openings to unemployed workers jumped back up to a near-record of 1.9, meaning that there are nearly two job openings in the U.S. for every job seeker.

Biden’s remarks are scheduled to begin at 10:15 a.m. ET.

Watch the video above.