News

Watch live: Biden delivers remarks on jobs report

by The Hill staff - 02/03/23 10:08 AM ET
Joe Biden
President Joe Biden speaks about Ukraine from the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Biden is slated to deliver remarks Friday on the January jobs report.

The U.S. labor market had an incredibly strong month in January, adding a stunning 517,000 jobs with unemployment dipping down to 3.4 percent, according to data released by the Labor Department.

The numbers come after a strong report on job openings from the Labor Department earlier in the week, showing a jump of 5.5 percent in December to more than 11 million open jobs.

The ratio of job openings to unemployed workers jumped back up to a near-record of 1.9, meaning that there are nearly two job openings in the U.S. for every job seeker.

Biden’s remarks are scheduled to begin at 10:15 a.m. ET.

