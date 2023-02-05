trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Daylight saving time: When will the clocks change this year?

by Christian Meffert and Alix Martichoux - 02/05/23 1:43 PM ET
by Christian Meffert and Alix Martichoux - 02/05/23 1:43 PM ET
(File: Getty)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Whether you dread it or welcome it, daylight saving time is fast approaching this year.

People should expect to turn their clocks ahead an hour in the early morning of March 12. More specifically, daylight saving will begin at 2 a.m., meaning that at that time, the time will either automatically jump over to 3 a.m. – depending on the device – or you’ll need to set it forward.

As a result of the time change, sunset will be an hour later on March 12 than it was on March 11. Sunrise will also be an hour later, meaning more darkness in the early morning hours, but more evening light, as well.

In New York, for example, sunset will be at 5:58 p.m. on March 11, then 6:59 p.m. on March 12. In Kansas City, sunset will be at 7:22 p.m. once time switches over. In Tampa, Florida, the sun won’t set until 7:37 p.m. once daylight saving time starts.

The days will keep growing longer between now and June 21, summer solstice and the longest day of the year.

This year, daylight saving time will last until Nov. 5, when we turn our clocks back again, and return to early sunsets and dark evenings associated with the winter season.

Eighteen states have passed some sort of legislation to permanently switch to daylight saving time on certain conditions. Most of them are waiting for Congressional approval. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) introduced the Sunshine Protection Act in 2021, which would have done away with the twice-a-year clock changes and switched the whole country to permanent daylight saving time.

The bill passed the Senate but never passed the House during the legislative session.

Tags

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Chinese balloons flew over US three times during Trump administration: officials
  2. China condemns US ‘attack’ on surveillance balloon as ‘overreaction’
  3. Prospects rise for NY charges against Trump in Stormy Daniels case
  4. For Trump, one step forward, two steps back
  5. DeSantis files complaint against Orlando Philharmonic for hosting drag holiday ...
  6. Congress is set to expose what may be the largest censorship system in ...
  7. Kemp’s political clout grows ahead of 2024
  8. 8 tax deductions, credits you may qualify for in 2023
  9. More than 100 House Republicans file amicus brief on Biden student loan ...
  10. Why the US waited to shoot down the China balloon
  11. House Republican says he’s working with Democrats on ‘fail-safe’ option ...
  12. Anti-TikTok pressure is bipartisan and mounting in Congress
  13. Five things Biden is likely to say and not say in the State of the Union
  14. Denialism is seeping into legislation and undermining public health
  15. As a US Navy fighter pilot, I witnessed unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP). ...
  16. Biden’s ‘Sputnik moment’: Is China’s spy balloon political warfare?
  17. US works to recover debris, intel from downed Chinese ‘spy’ balloon
  18. Eight Republicans who could challenge Trump in 2024
Load more

Video

See all Video