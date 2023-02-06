trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Indiana Senate passes bill to legalize throwing stars

by Kristen Eskow - 02/06/23 5:00 AM ET
by Kristen Eskow - 02/06/23 5:00 AM ET

INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) – The Indiana Senate passed a bill that would legalize throwing stars under certain conditions.

Throwing stars are currently illegal in Indiana, but the bill, introduced by State Sen. Linda Rogers, would lift that ban for recreational use. Star-throwing is allowed in other states, where it’s sometimes found at axe-throwing businesses.

Senate Bill 77 “actually came from a constituent who owns a putt-putt golf course called Ninja Golf,” explained Rogers. “Nearly everyone that I spoke with said, ‘Hey, look, if we can throw axes, we can certainly throw throwing stars.'”

Some say additional safety measures need to be considered since throwing a star is different from throwing an axe.

“It’s a double-edged sword,” said Richard Deschain, co-owner of Ragnarok Axe Throwing LLC in Indianapolis. He said throwing star blades can get bent and hooked over, increasing someone’s odds of getting cut.

“I would say the easiest way for that to have any kind of solution is to require a layered Kevlar glove to be worn when they’re throwing any other object like a throwing star,” he said.

The bill does include some restrictions. Star-throwing would only be permitted at certain businesses, and children ages 12 to 17 could only throw stars with a parent’s written permission.

There are also requirements for fencing between throwing lanes.

“They’re a ton of fun, and I think as long as we are being safe and we are educating people about them, I think it’s absolutely something that we should allow,” Deschain said.

The bill passed the state Senate on a 48-1 vote. It heads to the House next for consideration.

Tags Indiana Throwing Stars

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump, Christie exchange fire after gloomy 2024 prediction
  2. What we know about Chinese balloon sightings during Trump presidency
  3. DeSantis wants a ‘core curriculum.’ That idea is college kryptonite.
  4. GOP critic dials up pressure on McConnell: ‘Tired of caving’
  5. For Trump, one step forward, two steps back
  6. Chinese balloons flew over US three times during Trump administration: officials
  7. Congress is set to expose what may be the largest censorship system in ...
  8. DeSantis files complaint against Orlando Philharmonic for hosting drag holiday ...
  9. Myrtle Beach mayor knocks federal government’s handling of suspected Chinese ...
  10. Cotton suggests Biden administration delayed shooting down balloon to ...
  11. Five things Biden is likely to say and not say in the State of the Union
  12. Prospects rise for NY charges against Trump in Stormy Daniels case
  13. As a US Navy fighter pilot, I witnessed unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP). ...
  14. Obama defense secretary questions Biden’s response to Chinese balloon
  15. Denialism is seeping into legislation and undermining public health
  16. China condemns US ‘attack’ on surveillance balloon as ‘overreaction’
  17. Kemp’s political clout grows ahead of 2024
  18. Back to the future in America: Jim Crow and The New Deal
Load more

Video

See all Video