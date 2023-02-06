trending:

Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in crash with cyclist in Los Angeles: report

by Travis Schlepp - 02/06/23 6:43 AM ET
Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger arrives at Lionsgate Films’ “The Expendables 2” premiere on August 15, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

(KTLA) – Actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a crash with a cyclist in West Los Angeles Sunday, according to reports by TMZ.

Police confirmed to KTLA that a cyclist was struck by a vehicle in the Brentwood neighborhood around 10:30 a.m. The woman was injured in the crash and transported to a local hospital.

Authorities didn’t confirm Schwarzenegger was involved, but photos shared by TMZ appeared to show Schwarzenegger behind the wheel of the involved vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing, police said, and no additional information was made available about the condition of the injured cyclist.

Police sources told TMZ the collision appears to be a simple traffic accident in which the cyclist pulled out in front of the former governor, who had no time to brake before hitting her. No crime is suspected, TMZ added.

Schwarzenegger was involved in a four-car crash early last year that sent one person to the hospital. His spokesperson told The Los Angeles Times that he was uninjured.

