AMC Theatres rolls out ticket pricing based on seat location 

AMC Theatres is rolling out a new ticket pricing policy that will charge customers different rates to see the same movie based on seat location.

The new initiative, the company said, will allow moviegoers to have “multiple options to meet their viewing preferences,” and breaks down ticketing options into three categories: Standard Sightline, Value Sightline and Preferred Sightline.

Standard Sightline, the most common in auditoriums, will be available for the traditional cost of a ticket, while value sightline seats will be sold in the front row of the auditorium, as well as select Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible seats in each auditorium, at a discounted rate. Preferred Sightline seats will be available for purchase in the middle section of the auditorium at a higher price, in what the company says will be an “added benefit to AMC’s most loyal moviegoers, AMC Stubs A-List members.”

The differing ticket price options will begin with movies starting after 4 p.m., the company said, and has already been implemented in a select number of markets.

“Sightline at AMC more closely aligns AMC’s seat pricing approach to that of many other entertainment venues, offering experienced-based pricing and another way for moviegoers to find value at the movies,” said Eliot Hamlisch, EVP of AMC Theatres. “While every seat at AMC delivers an amazing moviegoing experience, we know there are some moviegoers who prioritize their specific seat and others who prioritize value moviegoing.”

The initiative comes as all movie theatre companies and film-showing venues grapple with the competition from movie streamers like Netflix, Hulu and other online entertainment providers.