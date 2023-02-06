Former Manhattan prosecutor says ‘many bits and pieces of evidence’ could be used to charge Trump

Former Manhattan prosecutor Mark Pomerantz says “many bits and pieces of evidence” could be used to bring criminal charges against former President Trump for his business and tax dealings.

The former special assistant district attorney (DA) for New York County said prosecutors could pull together enough evidence to prove that Trump willfully OK’d the manipulation of his net worth in order to secure bank loans and other benefits.

“There were many bits and pieces of evidence on which we could rely in making that case,” Pomerantz said in an interview with CBS News’s “60 Minutes” that aired Sunday night.

Pomerantz resigned from his prosecutorial post after new Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg decided not to go forward with a case against Trump.

Pomerantz said an individual with similar evidence would have been prosecuted “in a flat second” — but that the charges against Trump have been stalled by his high-profile status.

“His empire was built on lies,” Pomerantz said of the former president.

He highlighted financial documents signed by Trump with a Sharpie pen as evidence of Trump’s direct involvement in the matters.

New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) sued Trump and three of his adult children last year, alleging the former president misled investors and tax authorities by inflating property values to get investments and subsequently deflating them to get tax and loan benefits.

James’s civil suit is separate from any criminal charges that might be brought.