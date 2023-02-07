Watch live: Transportation officials testify before House panel on aviation safety

The House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure on Tuesday will hold a hearing on the reauthorization of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The meeting comes just days after a near-collision between a Southwest Airlines passenger jet, a Boeing 737-700, and a FedEx aircraft, a 767, Saturday morning at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. The Dallas Morning News reports that the planes came within 100 feet when the Southwest flight took off as the FedEx plane attempted to land. The outlet notes that’s less than the wingspan of a 737.

Southwest itself became the subject of a federal investigation following its extraordinary number of cancellations over the holidays.

Officials from the FAA, NTSB and various groups from within the airline industry will testify.

The hearing begins at 10 a.m. ET.

