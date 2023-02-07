trending:

Watch live: Biden’s State of the Union address 

by TheHill.com - 02/07/23 8:00 PM ET
President Biden will deliver the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday evening. This is Biden’s first appearance before a new Republican House majority eager to block the White House’s agenda.

The speech comes days after the government said the U.S. added a stunning 517,000 jobs in January and the unemployment rate ticked down to 3.4 percent, the lowest rate since 1969. Biden will likely bring up the strong jobs numbers during his address, touting them as a sign that the economy continues to grow even as inflation begins to recede.

Biden is also expected to address the widespread uncertainty at home and abroad, fueled by fluctuating economic indicators, instability over Russia’s war in Ukraine and heightened tension with China.

White House aides said on Tuesday that the president will also highlight his four-part “unity agenda” that he introduced during last year’s State of the Union address, which includes overcoming the opioid epidemic, fighting cancer, supporting veterans and improving mental health care.

The president will also announce efforts to disrupt the trafficking, distribution and sale of fentanyl, the aides said. 

The event is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. ET.

Watch the video above.

