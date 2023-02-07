trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Sarah Huckabee Sanders to highlight age difference in response to Biden’s State of the Union

by Julia Mueller - 02/07/23 6:42 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 02/07/23 6:42 PM ET

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) is set to highlight the 40-year age difference between her and President Biden as she delivers the Republican Party’s official rebuttal to his State of the Union address Tuesday night. 

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) selected Sanders to deliver the GOP response, touting the 40-year-old as the nation’s youngest governor and representative of a new generation of Republican leaders. 

Sanders is set to emphasize in her speech that 80-year-old Biden is double her age, a spokesperson for the governor told The Hill on Tuesday ahead of the high-profile remarks.

As the nation’s oldest president and the first octogenarian to hold the Oval Office, the president’s age has been a major point of contention amid speculation that Biden will launch a reelection bid for another four years in the White House. If he runs and wins, Biden would be 86 by the end of his second term.

Sanders will also lean on her campaign trail urging to usher in a “new generation” of the GOP, a clarion call used by many to suggest moving past longtime leadership like Biden or former President Trump.

“The youngest governor in America, Sarah is fighting on behalf of parents, small businesses, and ordinary taxpayers. She is bringing new ideas for a changing future, while also applying the wisdom of the past. … Everyone, including President Biden, should listen carefully,” McCarthy said of Sanders.

The governor has said she plans to “contrast the GOP’s optimistic vision for the future against the failures of President Biden and the Democrats” in her remarks.

Sanders is set to give an on-air rebuttal from Little Rock, Ark., after Biden addresses a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill, scheduled for 9 p.m. ET.

Trump is also expected to release a response to Biden’s speech, separate from the official GOP response.

Tags Biden Joe Biden Kevin McCarthy Mitch McConnell Sarah Huckabee Sanders sarah huckabee sanders SOTU State of the Union

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump rips Club for Growth after he wasn’t invited to donor retreat
  2. State of the Union live updates: Biden to appeal to GOP before a divided ...
  3. Twitter suspends Sen. Steve Daines’s account
  4. Graham under fire for voting for Biden judicial nominees 
  5. Breach at Air Force One base under investigation
  6. Texas governor unveils plan for statewide TikTok ban
  7. Pentagon says Austin rebuffed when he sought to reach out to Beijing over ...
  8. Democrats bash McCarthy over spending demands in debt ceiling ...
  9. Republicans read Constitution on House floor
  10. Manchin warns Biden not to ‘berate’ Republicans during State of the Union
  11. Bed Bath & Beyond to close another 150 stores as struggles continue
  12. Appeals court rules live-streaming police during traffic stops protected by ...
  13. Memphis police officer texted picture of Tyre Nichols following beating
  14. Democrats have a ‘messaging problem’ with voters, despite accomplishments
  15. McConnell denies any ‘reprisal’ or ‘animus’ in bumping Scott from ...
  16. Federal judge suggests abortion may still be protected by 13th Amendment
  17. Earthquake shows why the war must end in Syria
  18. Watch live: Biden’s State of the Union address 
Load more

Video

See all Video