News

Cameras catch Santos interactions before Biden’s State of the Union address

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 02/07/23 9:27 PM ET
Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) is getting some attention during his first State of the Union address.

Cameras on Tuesday evening caught the embattled congressman, who wore a bright orange tie to the affair, mingling with lawmakers before President Biden’s speech on Tuesday, after he managed to work himself into the aisle in the chamber during the widely televised event.

Santos has sparked widespread criticism and calls to resign after it was revealed he fabricated portions of his résumé during his successful campaign to win election to the House.

One tense exchange cameras caught Santos in was with Mitt Romney, a former Republican nominee for president and now a senator from Utah. The two lawmakers exchanged words before Romney eventually walked away.

Santos was seated in the chamber near fellow Republican Reps. Matt Gaetz (Fla.) and Thomas Massie (Ky.)

When Biden entered the chamber to give his speech, he bypassed Santos, who did not extend his hand to the president as a number of other lawmakers did.

