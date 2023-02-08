News Photos: President Biden’s second State of the Union address by TheHill.com - 02/08/23 12:08 AM ET Facebook Share Twitter Tweet ... More by TheHill.com - 02/08/23 12:08 AM ET Facebook Share Twitter Tweet ... More Share ✕ Twitter Twitter Facebook Facebook LinkedIn LinkedIn Whatsapp Whatsapp Email Email Greg Nash President Biden gives his State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Feb. 7, 2023. Vice President Harris and Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) talk before President Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Feb. 7. Associated Press/Jacquelyn Martin First lady Jill Biden arrives for her husband’s State of the Union address before a joint session of Congress on Feb. 7. Greg Nash President Biden arrives to give his second State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress on Feb. 7. Associated Press/Jacquelyn Martin President Biden hands a copy of his State of the Union speech to Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) before delivering it on Feb. 7. Associated Press/Jacquelyn Martin President Biden gives his State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress on Feb. 7. Annabelle Gordon Bono and Paul Pelosi are seen prior to President Biden giving his State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress on Feb. 7. Greg Nash President Biden gives his State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress on Feb. 7. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.), Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) are seen before President Biden’s State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Feb. 7. Greg Nash A copy of President Biden’s speech is seen as he delivers the second State of the Union address of his presidency. Greg Nash Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is seen as President Biden gives his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Feb. 7. Greg Nash Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) arrives for President Biden’s State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Feb. 7. Annabelle Gordon Tyre Nichols parents Rodney and RowVaughn Wells react while being introduced by President Biden as he gives his State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress on Feb. 7. Bonnie Cash/UPI Photo President Biden gives his State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress on Feb. 7. Associated Press/Jacquelyn Martin Reps. Cori Bush (D-Mo.), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) are seen as President Biden gives his State of the Union address. Greg Nash Rep. Nicholas LaLota (R-N.Y.) yells out during President Biden's State of the Union address on Feb. 7. Greg Nash Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) points as President Biden gives his State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress on Feb. 7. Greg Nash Sen.-elect Katie Britt (R-Ala.) holds a "hall pass" from House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) following President Biden's State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Feb. 7. Greg Nash President Biden takes a selfie with Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.) after giving his State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress on Feb. 7. 