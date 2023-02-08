trending:

Photos: President Biden’s second State of the Union address

by TheHill.com - 02/08/23 12:08 AM ET
President Biden
Greg Nash
President Biden gives his State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Feb. 7, 2023.
Vice President Harris and Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) talk before President Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Feb. 7. Associated Press/Jacquelyn Martin
First lady Jill Biden arrives for her husband’s State of the Union address before a joint session of Congress on Feb. 7. Greg Nash
President Biden arrives to give his second State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress on Feb. 7. Associated Press/Jacquelyn Martin
President Biden hands a copy of his State of the Union speech to Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) before delivering it on Feb. 7. Associated Press/Jacquelyn Martin
President Biden gives his State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress on Feb. 7. Annabelle Gordon
Bono and Paul Pelosi are seen prior to President Biden giving his State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress on Feb. 7. Greg Nash
President Biden gives his State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress on Feb. 7. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.), Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) are seen before President Biden’s State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Feb. 7. Greg Nash
A copy of President Biden’s speech is seen as he delivers the second State of the Union address of his presidency. Greg Nash
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is seen as President Biden gives his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Feb. 7. Greg Nash
Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) arrives for President Biden’s State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Feb. 7. Annabelle Gordon
Tyre Nichols parents Rodney and RowVaughn Wells react while being introduced by President Biden as he gives his State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress on Feb. 7. Bonnie Cash/UPI Photo
President Biden gives his State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress on Feb. 7. Associated Press/Jacquelyn Martin
Reps. Cori Bush (D-Mo.), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) are seen as President Biden gives his State of the Union address. Greg Nash
Rep. Nicholas LaLota (R-N.Y.) yells out during President Biden’s State of the Union address on Feb. 7. Greg Nash
Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) points as President Biden gives his State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress on Feb. 7. Greg Nash
Sen.-elect Katie Britt (R-Ala.) holds a “hall pass” from House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) following President Biden’s State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Feb. 7. Greg Nash
President Biden takes a selfie with Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.) after giving his State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress on Feb. 7. Greg Nash
