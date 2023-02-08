Joe Scarborough: ‘Stupid’ House GOP helped Biden appear stronger during State of the Union Address 

MSNBC pundit Joe Scarborough mocked Republicans for their outbursts during the State of the Union Address on Tuesday night, saying the displays made President Biden come off as stronger than he would have otherwise.

“Can’t anybody play this game?” Scarborough asked while doubled over his desk early Wednesday on “Morning Joe.” “Why is my former party so stupid? The booing … we said yesterday on the show, ‘Republicans, he wants you to yell, he wants you to shout.’ ”

A number of Republicans shouted at Biden during his address, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) who called Biden a “liar” after a remark by the president about Medicare and Social Security.

At another point, Republicans in the chamber shouted “secure the border” and at least one lawmaker was heard yelling “it’s your fault “when Biden was talking about the ongoing opioid crisis in America.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who had previously said Republicans would not play “childish games” during the speech, was seen trying to quiet members of his caucus during the outbursts.

“I think there is a plant somewhere in the [Republican National Committee]. And it is a Democrat that was planted somewhere around 2013, 2014, with the sole purpose of making the Republican Party the dumbest political party that’s ever existed,” Scarborough quipped on Wednesday. “I mean, Biden didn’t even have to give a good speech, the Republicans just time and again … alley oop. Boom. Set up one jam after another.”