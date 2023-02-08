Watch live: Former Twitter officials testify before House panel on handling of Hunter Biden laptop story 

Former senior staff at Twitter is slated to testify Wednesday morning before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee about the social media platform’s handling of reporting on Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

The recently departed Twitter employees set to testify include Vijaya Gadde, the social network’s former chief legal officer, former deputy general counsel James Baker and former head of safety and integrity Yoel Roth.

The hearing will set the stage for the agenda of a new Republican House majority in Congress, with the intent to underscore long-standing and unsubstantiated allegations that Big Tech has an anti-conservative bias.

The hearing will center on a question that has long been asked by Republicans — why Twitter decided to temporarily restrict the sharing of a story about Hunter Biden in the New York Post, released in October 2020.

The Post said it had received a copy of a laptop hard drive from former President Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, that Hunter Biden had dropped off 18 months earlier at a Delaware computer repair shop and never retrieved.

Twitter initially blocked people from sharing links to the article for several days, citing concerns over misinformation and spreading a report based on potentially hacked materials.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET.

Watch the video above.