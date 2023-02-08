trending:

Watch live: Biden health officials testify before House panel on COVID-19 response

by TheHill.com - 02/08/23 10:05 AM ET
FILE – A nurse prepares a syringe of a COVID-19 vaccine at an inoculation station in Jackson, Miss., July 19, 2022. U.S. health officials are proposing a simplified approach to COVID-19 vaccinations, which would allow most adults and children to get a once-a-year shot to protect against the mutating virus. The new system unveiled Monday, Jan. 23, 2023 would make COVID-19 inoculations more like the annual flu shot. Americans would no longer have to keep track of how many shots they’ve received or how many months it’s been since their last booster. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

House Energy and Commerce Committee members will on Wednesday morning hold a hearing to review the actions of the Biden administration during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Republican-led Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee and Health Subcommittee issued a statement taking the administration to task over what it characterizes as inadequate and inappropriate responses.

Witnesses include Lawrence A. Tabak, who is performing the duties of director of the National Institutes of Health; Centers for Disease Control Director Rochelle Walensky; and Robert Califf, commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration. 

The hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET.

Video

See all Video