Watch live: Biden health officials testify before House panel on COVID-19 response

House Energy and Commerce Committee members will on Wednesday morning hold a hearing to review the actions of the Biden administration during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Republican-led Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee and Health Subcommittee issued a statement taking the administration to task over what it characterizes as inadequate and inappropriate responses.

Witnesses include Lawrence A. Tabak, who is performing the duties of director of the National Institutes of Health; Centers for Disease Control Director Rochelle Walensky; and Robert Califf, commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration.

The hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET.

