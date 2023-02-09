Watch live: House panel holds hearing on oversight, ‘weaponization’ of Justice Department

The newly established House Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government is slated to hold its first hearing on Thursday to investigate the alleged use of government agencies to target Republicans.

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) will testify before the committee on Thursday afternoon.

Johnson plans to speak about the “roadblocks” he said he faced from government agencies during his investigation into President Biden’s son Hunter Biden.

That investigation concluded in 2020 while Johnson was the chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, Johnson’s office told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa); former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who recently left the Democratic Party; and former FBI special agent Nicole Parker will also testify during the hearing.

The event is scheduled to begin at noon ET.

