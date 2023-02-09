trending:

Watch live: Biden delivers remarks from Tampa on Social Security, Medicare

by TheHill.com - 02/09/23 11:45 AM ET
President Biden is set to deliver remarks on strengthening social security and Medicare in a visit to Tampa, Fla., on Thursday.

Biden is making stops across the nation as he ramps up his anticipated 2024 reelection campaign. He was in Wisconsin on Wednesday, where he pitched his economic plans and rallied for working-class voters.

Thursday’s speech comes after Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday, where he moved to get both sides of the aisle to agree to leave Social Security and Medicare alone.

The event is scheduled to begin at 1:45 p.m. ET.

