Jen Psaki blasts ‘right wing craziness’ of House GOP ‘Twitter Files’ hearing 

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 02/09/23 12:57 PM ET
Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday dismissed a hearing held by Republicans this week on leading social media companies’ content policies.

“This is like a word salad of right-wing craziness,” Psaki said while appearing on MSNBC‘s flagship morning political commentary program “Morning Joe.”

“And if you’re just a normal person — 80 percent of the country, by the way, that is not on Twitter — and you’re hearing things like Durham, woke mobs, … many of the sentences in Sarah Huckabee Sanders’s speech the other night, you tune in and you think ‘I have no idea what you’re talking about.'”

Republicans on the House Oversight and Accountability Committee have continuously blasted former executives at Twitter over their decision to limit the spread of a New York Post story about President Biden’s son Hunter Biden more than two years ago.

Democrats have dismissed the proceedings this week as political theatre and a waste of taxpayer resources and lawmakers’ time.

Ranking member Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) during Wednesday’s hearing called the incident “a phony, silly, concocted partisan issue.”

Psaki, who joined MSNBC last year as a pundit, said Americans are more concerned with economic issues like the price of eggs.

“So in a strange way, this Republican strategy right now has made them seem like this right-wing elite society,” she said, “that is not connected with what is actually happening in the country.”

Tags Biden Hunter Biden Jamie Raskin Jen Psaki Jen Psaki MSNBC Twitter Woke Mob

