trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Watch live: White House press briefing

by The Hill staff - 02/10/23 12:30 PM ET
by The Hill staff - 02/10/23 12:30 PM ET

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is slated to speak with reporters Friday afternoon during a press conference.

The White House announced on Tuesday that President Biden will welcome President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil on Friday.

The meeting is intended “to further strengthen the close relationship between the United States and Brazil,” Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

The two presidents are expected to discuss the United States’s support for Brazil’s democracy and how they can promote inclusion and democratic values around the world.

Their focus comes ahead of the upcoming Summit for Democracy in March.

The event is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Watch the video above.

Tags Biden Joe Biden Karine Jean-Pierre Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Chinese spy balloon revelations raise stakes for US response
  2. House briefing on China spy balloon turns tense with Greene comments: ‘I ...
  3. Former acting Defense chief under Trump calls for military budget to be cut in ...
  4. GOP races from Medicare, Social Security third rail
  5. GOP senators sympathetic to Romney’s call for Santos to resign
  6. Walmart to close some ‘underperforming’ stores in 3 states
  7. House weaponization panel opens first hearing with a partisan bang
  8. Sports betting has risen tenfold in three years. Addiction experts fear the ...
  9. Rep. Angie Craig assaulted in DC apartment building
  10. Is the Biden administration late to WWIII?
  11. Will logistics be Russia’s undoing in Ukraine?
  12. Santos had bad checks theft charge expunged in Pennsylvania in 2017: lawyer
  13. What Republicans have actually said about cuts to Social Security and Medicare
  14. House passes bill to end COVID vaccine requirement for foreign air travelers
  15. CDC adds COVID vaccine to routine immunization schedule for kids, adults
  16. McConnell says sunsetting Social Security, Medicare is a ‘Rick Scott ...
  17. House Republicans unveil proposed cuts amid debt limit fight
  18. The seven biggest lies Biden told this week
Load more

Video

See all Video