Watch live: White House press briefing

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is slated to speak with reporters Friday afternoon during a press conference.

The White House announced on Tuesday that President Biden will welcome President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil on Friday.

The meeting is intended “to further strengthen the close relationship between the United States and Brazil,” Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

The two presidents are expected to discuss the United States’s support for Brazil’s democracy and how they can promote inclusion and democratic values around the world.

Their focus comes ahead of the upcoming Summit for Democracy in March.

The event is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Watch the video above.