News

Watch live: Biden, Harris welcome governors to the White House

by TheHill.com - 02/10/23 10:45 AM ET
President Biden and Vice President Harris will join with governors from around the country Friday morning as part of the National Governors Association (NGA) winter meeting.

The nonpartisan organization emphasizes the sharing of pragmatic approaches to issues at the state level, among individuals and staffs who try to work more as colleagues than competitors.

The White House has indicated that Biden will be eager to hear about economic results achieved at the state level with the assistance of recent federal funding. On at least one crucial current issue — not defaulting on the debt — the NGA has already taken a moderate stance in line with the president’s.

The event begins at 11:15 a.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

