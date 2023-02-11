trending:

5 injured in collision between jet, bus at LA airport

by Natalie Prieb - 02/11/23 12:18 PM ET
Crews responded to a crash involving an airplane and a bus at LAX Airport on Feb. 10, 2023. (KTLA)

Five people were hospitalized at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on Friday night after an American Airlines plane collided with a shuttle bus.

The jet was being towed from a gate to a parking area when it collided with the bus, according to a tweet from LAX. The airport said that Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) personnel arrived on the scene after the incident to treat shuttle passengers. Only employees were on board the jet at the time of the crash.

According to an LAFD statement, a tug driver was transported to a hospital in moderate condition, while the shuttle driver and two passengers were taken in fair condition. A worker on board the aircraft was treated but was not taken to a hospital. A prominent skid mark from the jet’s tire was visible, and the shuttle’s windshield had been visibly damaged, according to Los Angeles outlet KABC.

The cause of the collision has not been confirmed.

