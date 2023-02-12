Former DNC chair: Trump may regret entering 2024 race too soon

Former Democratic National Committee chair Donna Brazile said on Sunday that former President Trump, who kicked off his reelection campaign just one week after the midterms, may regret entering the 2024 race too soon as Republican Nikki Haley prepares her White House bid.

“The big donors in the Republican Party, they’re now showing him the cold shoulder. So this may be Donald Trump’s week to regret that he put his hat in the ring so soon,” Brazile said as part of a panel of ABC’s “This Week.”

Trump launched his 2024 bid just after the GOP — and some of the former president’s own favored candidates — lost key midterm races, with Democrats holding on to the Senate majority and Republicans winning the House by a smaller-than-expected margin.

The GOP’s disappointing midterm results spurred many to turn away from the former president and suggest a new generation of GOP leaders should take the reins — an idea Haley is expected to lean on.

The former South Carolina governor and ex-U.S. ambassador to the United Nations is expected to launch her 2024 campaign next week, becoming the first big-name Republican to challenge Trump for the GOP nomination.

“The interesting thing about Nikki Haley is she’s going to make a generational argument, similar to what Sarah Huckabee Sanders made in her rebuttal to Joe Biden. I don’t know if Donald Trump is going to attack her the day before, which is Valentine’s Day, or the day after. But clearly he benefits from a large field,” Brazile said of the race. Haley is expected to make an announcement about her presidential run on Feb. 15.

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R), who at 40 is the nation’s youngest governor, delivered the official Republican response to Biden’s State of the Union address last week, where she emphasized their age difference.

Twice Sanders’s age, 80-year-old Biden’s years have been a topic of contention for prospective voters as he considers running for reelection in what could be another Biden-Trump match-up.