trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

US shoots down another aerial object — this time over Lake Huron

by Lauren Sforza - 02/12/23 4:17 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 02/12/23 4:17 PM ET
Jerry Ireland/U.S. Navy via AP
In this image provided by the U.S. Navy, a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter flies over a debris field during recovery efforts of a high-altitude surveillance balloon, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, off the coast of South Carolina. The Navy, in joint partnership with the U.S. Coast Guard, are providing multiple units in support of the effort,…

The military shot down another aerial object on Sunday, this time over Lake Huron, marking the third day in a row the U.S. has taken down an unidentified aircraft over North American airspace, Michigan lawmakers said on Sunday.

Rep. Jack Bergman (R-Mich.) said he was in contact with the Department of Defense throughout the day, and confirmed in a tweet that the military “decommissioned” another aerial object. 

“I’ve been in contact with DOD regarding operations across the Great Lakes region today. The US military has decommissioned another ‘object’ over Lake Huron. I appreciate the decisive action by our fighter pilots. The American people deserve far more answers than we have,” Bergman tweeted.

Bergman told Fox News Sunday afternoon that he was told the object was octagonal and hovering at about 20,000 feet.

Rep. Dan Kildee (D-Mich.) also said that he spoke with the Department of Defense and said in a tweet that the Air Force took down the aerial object. 

“The Air Force has shot down an unidentified object over Lake Huron. Thank you to the U.S. military for their immediate action. I will keep seeking information about the incident in the coming days,” Kildee tweeted.

Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) said in a tweet that an object had been “downed” by pilots from the U.S. Air Force and National Guard.

“As long as these things keep traversing the US and Canada, I’ll continue to ask for Congress to get a full briefing based on our exploitation of the wreckage,” she said.

The Federal Aviation Administration briefly closed some airspace over Lake Michigan earlier on Sunday “to support Department of Defense activities,” the agency said in a statement to The Hill. The airspace has since been reopened. 

The third takedown in three days comes after President Biden just over a week ago ordered the downing of a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that traversed much of the U.S.

On Friday, the U.S. shot down a “high-altitude object” over Alaska and then on Saturday Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ordered the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) to take down an unidentified object over the territory of Yukon.

Unnamed U.S. officials told multiple news outlets of the operation over Lake Huron but there has been no official word from the Biden administration on the matter.

The Department of Defense did not immediately return requests for comment and confirmation on the takedown.

Updated at 5:24 p.m.

Tags Biden Dan Kildee Elissa Slotkin Jack Bergman Justin Trudeau

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Super Bowl: What you need to know about the national anthem, pregame ...
  2. Chris Christie says House GOP jeering Biden at State of the Union was ‘big ...
  3. McCaul: Suspected Chinese spy balloon ‘did a lot of damage’
  4. US shoots down another aerial object — this time over Lake Huron
  5. Questions loom over US takedown of flying objects 
  6. Russia suffering highest casualty rate in Ukraine since first week of war: UK
  7. Can these lawmaker proposals save Social Security?
  8. McCaul says some House GOP have ‘false dichotomy’ that US can’t help ...
  9. Why Trump officials were unaware of Chinese spy balloons
  10. Haley makes risky bet as she prepares to take on Trump
  11. What we know about the ‘unidentified’ objects shot down over North America
  12. Super Bowl bonus: How much extra money do the winners and losers make?
  13. These NFL teams have never won a Super Bowl
  14. Seven issues that will define the 2024 election
  15. Progressive talk about replacing Biden flames out
  16. Murkowski on object shot down over Alaska: ‘We need to be clear and ...
  17. House Republican says it’s ‘unfortunate’ Democrats ‘scare’ seniors ...
  18. Forget China’s spy balloon; military UFO incidents are far more intriguing
Load more

Video

See all Video