US shoots down another aerial object — this time over Lake Huron

The military shot down another aerial object on Sunday, this time over Lake Huron, marking the third day in a row the U.S. has taken down an unidentified aircraft over North American airspace, Michigan lawmakers said on Sunday.

Rep. Jack Bergman (R-Mich.) said he was in contact with the Department of Defense throughout the day, and confirmed in a tweet that the military “decommissioned” another aerial object.

“I’ve been in contact with DOD regarding operations across the Great Lakes region today. The US military has decommissioned another ‘object’ over Lake Huron. I appreciate the decisive action by our fighter pilots. The American people deserve far more answers than we have,” Bergman tweeted.

Bergman told Fox News Sunday afternoon that he was told the object was octagonal and hovering at about 20,000 feet.

Rep. Dan Kildee (D-Mich.) also said that he spoke with the Department of Defense and said in a tweet that the Air Force took down the aerial object.

“The Air Force has shot down an unidentified object over Lake Huron. Thank you to the U.S. military for their immediate action. I will keep seeking information about the incident in the coming days,” Kildee tweeted.

Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) said in a tweet that an object had been “downed” by pilots from the U.S. Air Force and National Guard.

“As long as these things keep traversing the US and Canada, I’ll continue to ask for Congress to get a full briefing based on our exploitation of the wreckage,” she said.

The Federal Aviation Administration briefly closed some airspace over Lake Michigan earlier on Sunday “to support Department of Defense activities,” the agency said in a statement to The Hill. The airspace has since been reopened.

The third takedown in three days comes after President Biden just over a week ago ordered the downing of a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that traversed much of the U.S.

On Friday, the U.S. shot down a “high-altitude object” over Alaska and then on Saturday Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ordered the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) to take down an unidentified object over the territory of Yukon.

Unnamed U.S. officials told multiple news outlets of the operation over Lake Huron but there has been no official word from the Biden administration on the matter.

The Department of Defense did not immediately return requests for comment and confirmation on the takedown.

Updated at 5:24 p.m.