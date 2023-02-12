Jill Biden sports custom Eagles jersey ahead of Super Bowl

First lady Jill Biden on Sunday sported a custom Philadelphia Eagles jersey as the team prepared to face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the 57th Super Bowl.

The first lady shared to Instagram a video of herself wearing an Eagles jersey emblazoned with “Biden” and the number 46, a nod to her husband’s place as the 46th president.

A die-hard Eagles fan who grew up in the suburbs of Philadelphia, Jill Biden is in Glendale, Ariz., Sunday to support her hometown team.

The president is also a fan of the team, but won’t be attending due to logistical issues.

In his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress last week, President Biden joked to Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts that he’ll have to stay back from the big game.

“And by the way, chief justice, I may need a court order. She gets to go to the game … next week; I have to stay home. We got to work something out here,” he said in the speech, spurring some laughter from the audience.

Last week, President Biden quipped to reporters that, “I’m Jill Biden’s husband, she’s a Philly girl so the first thing I’m going to say is go Eagles, fly Eagles, fly.”