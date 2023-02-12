trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Jill Biden sports custom Eagles jersey ahead of Super Bowl

by Julia Mueller - 02/12/23 4:22 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 02/12/23 4:22 PM ET
AP-Michael Clubb
First lady Jill Biden holds up a Philadelphia Eagles shirt while sorting children’s clothes at the FEMA State Disaster Recovery Center in Bowling Green, Ky., Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. Associated Press-Michael Clubb

First lady Jill Biden on Sunday sported a custom Philadelphia Eagles jersey as the team prepared to face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the 57th Super Bowl.

The first lady shared to Instagram a video of herself wearing an Eagles jersey emblazoned with “Biden” and the number 46, a nod to her husband’s place as the 46th president. 

A die-hard Eagles fan who grew up in the suburbs of Philadelphia, Jill Biden is in Glendale, Ariz., Sunday to support her hometown team. 

The president is also a fan of the team, but won’t be attending due to logistical issues. 

In his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress last week, President Biden joked to Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts that he’ll have to stay back from the big game. 

“And by the way, chief justice, I may need a court order. She gets to go to the game … next week; I have to stay home. We got to work something out here,” he said in the speech, spurring some laughter from the audience.

Last week, President Biden quipped to reporters that, “I’m Jill Biden’s husband, she’s a Philly girl so the first thing I’m going to say is go Eagles, fly Eagles, fly.” 

Tags Eagles Jill Biden Jill Biden John Roberts Kansas City Chiefs Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Super Bowl: What you need to know about the national anthem, pregame ...
  2. Chris Christie says House GOP jeering Biden at State of the Union was ‘big ...
  3. McCaul: Suspected Chinese spy balloon ‘did a lot of damage’
  4. US shoots down another aerial object — this time over Lake Huron
  5. Questions loom over US takedown of flying objects 
  6. Russia suffering highest casualty rate in Ukraine since first week of war: UK
  7. McCaul says some House GOP have ‘false dichotomy’ that US can’t help ...
  8. Can these lawmaker proposals save Social Security?
  9. Why Trump officials were unaware of Chinese spy balloons
  10. What we know about the ‘unidentified’ objects shot down over North America
  11. Haley makes risky bet as she prepares to take on Trump
  12. Progressive talk about replacing Biden flames out
  13. These NFL teams have never won a Super Bowl
  14. House Intelligence chair: Biden administration needs to ‘stop briefing ...
  15. FAA briefly closes airspace over Lake Michigan for ‘defense activities’
  16. House Republican says it’s ‘unfortunate’ Democrats ‘scare’ seniors ...
  17. Murkowski on object shot down over Alaska: ‘We need to be clear and ...
  18. Super Bowl bonus: How much extra money do the winners and losers make?
Load more

Video

See all Video