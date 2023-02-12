trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

All-female pilot team makes Super Bowl flyover history

by Sarah Polus - 02/12/23 7:40 PM ET
by Sarah Polus - 02/12/23 7:40 PM ET
The first all-female piloted military flyover, commemorating 50 years of women flying in the U.S. Navy, flies over State Farm Stadium before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Sunday’s Super Bowl was the first to feature an all-female team of pilots in the annual pregame flyover.

The historic first celebrates 50 years of women aviators in the U.S. Navy, the National Football League (NFL) wrote in a tweet.

Currently, about 15 percent of pilots in the U.S. Navy are female, notes CBS News.

The group of seven female aviators flew in a diamond formation over the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, where the Kansas City Chiefs are facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“We stand on the shoulders of giants. There’s a lot of people who make what we do possible…this is for them,” said Lt. Caitlin Perkowski, one of the women who participated in the flyover, according to a tweet from the Department of Defense’s outreach account.

Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-N.J.), who is a former Navy helicopter pilot, praised the women for their accomplishment.

“I’m so proud of this team of women & look forward to watching them make history while celebrating 50 years of women flying in the Navy,” she wrote on Twitter.

The pregame ritual has been a tradition since it was first performed at Super Bowl II in 1968, when the Green Bay Packers defeated the Oakland Raiders, notes NBC Sports.

Tags flyover Mikie Sherrill Super Bowl Super Bowl

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Chris Christie says House GOP jeering Biden at State of the Union was ‘big ...
  2. College Board admits to ‘mistakes’ in rollout of AP African American Studies
  3. Russia suffering highest casualty rate in Ukraine since first week of war: UK
  4. US shoots down another aerial object — this time over Lake Huron
  5. McCaul: Suspected Chinese spy balloon ‘did a lot of damage’
  6. Was there lip-syncing during the Super Bowl halftime performance? Here’s how ...
  7. Questions loom over US takedown of flying objects 
  8. Super Bowl: What you need to know about the national anthem, pregame ...
  9. Why Trump officials were unaware of Chinese spy balloons
  10. Haley makes risky bet as she prepares to take on Trump
  11. Progressive talk about replacing Biden flames out
  12. Trump attacks Rihanna ahead of Super Bowl: ‘Without her “Stylist” she’d ...
  13. Murkowski on object shot down over Alaska: ‘We need to be clear and ...
  14. All-female pilot team makes Super Bowl flyover history
  15. These NFL teams have never won a Super Bowl
  16. Seven issues that will define the 2024 election
  17. House Intelligence chair: Biden administration needs to ‘stop briefing ...
  18. Can these lawmaker proposals save Social Security?
Load more

Video

See all Video