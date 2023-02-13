Fewer Americans satisfied with level of immigration in US: Gallup

Americans’ satisfaction with the current level of immigration into the country has fallen since the start of last year to its lowest point in a decade, according to a new Gallup poll.

Satisfaction with immigration dropped 6 points, from 34 percent in January of last year to 28 percent in the latest poll. Nearly three-quarters of respondents, or 63 percent, say they’re dissatisfied on the issue.

The figure is still several points higher than the lowest satisfaction recorded at 23 percent in 2007, but 13 points below a high point of 41 percent in 2017-2018.

Most Americans dissatisfied with the current level of immigration want to see less of it, with 40 percent of U.S. adults saying they want immigration to decrease.

Just 8 percent are dissatisfied because they want to see more immigration, while the remaining 15 percent are either unsure why they feel that way or want immigration to remain the same.

Broken down by party, 71 percent of Republicans think immigration levels are too high, compared to just 19 percent of Democrats who feel the same.

Sentiment that immigration levels are too high jumped in the past year among both parties, with Republicans climbing 2 points and Democrats jumping 8 points.

The share of Republicans upset about immigration being too high this year reached the highest level recorded by Gallup for the party.

With their new control of the House, Republicans in Congress have already begun examining Biden administration border policies as tensions about immigration at the southern border simmer.

President Biden in his State of the Union address last week tried to paint immigration reform as a bipartisan issue, saying “America’s border problems won’t be fixed until Congress acts.”

The Gallup poll, conducted Jan. 2-22, surveyed 1,011 U.S. adults and had a margin of sampling error of 4 percentage points.