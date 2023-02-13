trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Fewer Americans satisfied with level of immigration in US: Gallup

by Julia Mueller - 02/13/23 9:44 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 02/13/23 9:44 AM ET
Migrants wait to get into a U.S. government bus after crossing the border from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, to El Paso, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. According to the Ciudad Juarez Human Rights Office, hundreds of mostly Central American migrants arrived in buses and crossed the border to seek asylum in the US, after spending the night in shelters. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)

Americans’ satisfaction with the current level of immigration into the country has fallen since the start of last year to its lowest point in a decade, according to a new Gallup poll. 

Satisfaction with immigration dropped 6 points, from 34 percent in January of last year to 28 percent in the latest poll. Nearly three-quarters of respondents, or 63 percent, say they’re dissatisfied on the issue. 

The figure is still several points higher than the lowest satisfaction recorded at 23 percent in 2007, but 13 points below a high point of 41 percent in 2017-2018. 

Most Americans dissatisfied with the current level of immigration want to see less of it, with 40 percent of U.S. adults saying they want immigration to decrease. 

Just 8 percent are dissatisfied because they want to see more immigration, while the remaining 15 percent are either unsure why they feel that way or want immigration to remain the same.

Broken down by party, 71 percent of Republicans think immigration levels are too high, compared to just 19 percent of Democrats who feel the same. 

Sentiment that immigration levels are too high jumped in the past year among both parties, with Republicans climbing 2 points and Democrats jumping 8 points. 

The share of Republicans upset about immigration being too high this year reached the highest level recorded by Gallup for the party. 

With their new control of the House, Republicans in Congress have already begun examining Biden administration border policies as tensions about immigration at the southern border simmer.

President Biden in his State of the Union address last week tried to paint immigration reform as a bipartisan issue, saying “America’s border problems won’t be fixed until Congress acts.”

The Gallup poll, conducted Jan. 2-22, surveyed 1,011 U.S. adults and had a margin of sampling error of 4 percentage points.

Tags Biden immigration immigration policy immigration reform

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. US tells citizens to leave Russia immediately
  2. Georgia judge orders limited release of grand jury report on Trump election ...
  3. Trump bashes Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime performance
  4. Chris Christie says House GOP jeering Biden at State of the Union was ‘big ...
  5. Weaponization? Democrats gear up a response machine to GOP
  6. Lawyer says Trump used ‘Classified Evening Summary’ empty folder to block ...
  7. Black National Anthem performed at Super Bowl for first time
  8. House GOP grapples with disagreement over border and immigration legislation
  9. Former NORAD official: Adversaries might be testing our systems with aerial ...
  10. Why Trump officials were unaware of Chinese spy balloons
  11. China says more than 10 high-altitude US balloons flew in its airspace in past ...
  12. The Hill’s Morning Report — Mystery grows on objects shot down by US
  13. Haley makes risky bet as she prepares to take on Trump
  14. McCaul: Suspected Chinese spy balloon ‘did a lot of damage’
  15. College Board admits to ‘mistakes’ in rollout of AP African American Studies
  16. Fewer Americans satisfied with level of immigration in US: Gallup
  17. Senators to receive briefing on China after fourth object shot down
  18. Murkowski on object shot down over Alaska: ‘We need to be clear and ...
Load more

Video

See all Video