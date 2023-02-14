trending:

News

Watch live: Biden delivers remarks from National Association of Counties 

by The Hill staff - 02/14/23 11:15 AM ET
President Biden is slated to deliver remarks on the economy to county officials Tuesday afternoon during the National Association of Counties legislative conference.

The NACo’s annual legislative conference is set to host almost 2,000 elected and appointed county officials from across the country to focus on federal policy issues.

County officials will engage in policy sessions, meet congressional lawmakers and interact with federal agency officials to discuss important concerns their counties face such as mental health care, broadband access, affordable housing, wildfire safety and resiliency.

The event begins at 1:15 p.m. ET.

Video

See all Video