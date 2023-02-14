trending:

Watch live: Austin, Milley hold joint press conference from Brussels

by TheHill.com - 02/14/23 9:50 AM ET
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley on Tuesday morning are speaking in Brussels to update the public following a meeting of NATO’s Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

In his published opening remarks for the meeting, Austin emphasized the solidity of the Western alliance in its yearlong support of Ukraine as Kyiv fights to push Russian soldiers out of the eastern Donbas region.

The secretary listed recent specific arms commitments from several countries, as well as training being given to Ukraine’s forces, ahead of an expected Russian offensive this spring.

