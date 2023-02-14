trending:

Watch live: White House press briefing

by The Hill staff - 02/14/23 11:30 AM ET
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is slated to speak with reporters Tuesday afternoon during a press conference.

On Monday, the White House dismissed speculation that there may be an extraterrestrial component to recent aerial objects shot down in U.S. airspace in recent days. 

“There is no indication of aliens or extraterrestrial activity with these recent takedowns,” Jean-Pierre told reporters.

“It was important for us to say that from here, because we’ve been hearing a lot about it,” she added.

The White House announced on Monday that President Biden will establish an interagency team to look into unidentified objects in U.S. airspace in light of three objects being shot down by the military over the weekend.

“The president, through his national security adviser, has today directed an interagency team to study the broader policy implications for detection, analysis and disposition of unidentified aerial objects that pose either safety or security risks,” White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Monday.

Kirby said the team will include every element of the government and is part of an effort to redouble their efforts to understand and mitigate these events.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Watch the video above.

