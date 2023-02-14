trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Watch live: McConnell, Senate Republicans hold press briefing

by TheHill.com - 02/14/23 1:30 PM ET
by TheHill.com - 02/14/23 1:30 PM ET

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and other leaders of the GOP caucus will hold their weekly press conference Tuesday afternoon, following a classified briefing earlier in the day on three unidentified flying objects shot down over North America this past weekend.

Speaking on the Senate floor Monday, McConnell asked a series of questions, including, “What in the world is going on?”

So far, the Biden administration has shared little information about the objects or their origins, except, as White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday, that there is no sign the objects are from outer space. 

A top House Democrat said the objects were “almost certainly” part of China’s spying programs, as they followed the earlier downing of a Chinese spy balloon. However, the White House said Tuesday there was no indication the latter three objects shared the balloon’s origin or purpose.

Biden administration officials have indicated that the increase in incidents involving aerial objects is likely the result of increased surveillance efforts, which has spurred GOP criticism and questions about why the military was not keeping a closer eye on U.S. airspace before.

The Republican senators’ briefing is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Tags Biden District of Columbia Karine Jean-Pierre Mitch McConnell Mitch McConnell National security press conference Republican Party United States Washington D.C.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Five lingering questions over Ohio train derailment, toxic spill
  2. McCarthy calls for resignation of Architect of Capitol
  3. 4 reasons for the MAGA House hearings’ bellyflop
  4. Legendary Hawaii surf photographer captures his own final moments
  5. Feinstein announces retirement at end of term
  6. Republican FTC commissioner will resign, slams Democratic chair
  7. US military missed Lake Huron object with first missile strike
  8. White House: No indication objects were part of China spy program
  9. Bolton says Haley is ‘really running for vice president’
  10. US tells citizens to leave Russia immediately
  11. Democrat who nearly unseated Boebert launches 2024 bid against her
  12. US warns it will defend Philippines after China laser report
  13. Administration scrambles to quell Congress’s frustration over balloon, UFOs 
  14. Biden hits 100 judicial confirmations, outpacing Trump and Obama
  15. Feehery: The check-the-box candidate runs for the Republican nomination 
  16. Biden fires Architect of Capitol
  17. China’s spy balloon: What really happened?
  18. DeSantis floats replacing AP classes in Florida amid College Board fight
Load more

Video

See all Video