Watch live: FDA holds meeting to discuss whether Narcan should be made available over the counter

The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday will consider making Narcan, commonly administered as a nasal spray to treat opioid overdoses, available as an over-the-counter nonprescription medication.

Narcan, manufacturer Emergent BioSolutions’ brand name for the drug naloxone hydrochloride, is currently available without a prescription as a behind-the-counter product under the laws of every state, D.C., and Puerto Rico, according to CVS and pharmaceutical consumer information site GoodRx Health. The latter cites the National Institutes of Health in noting that there’s a correlation between states where the drug is available and a decrease in deaths by opioid overdose, but that naloxone must be administered quickly to be effective.

