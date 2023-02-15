trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Watch live: FAA administrator testifies before Senate panel following outages, aerial object discoveries

by The Hill staff - 02/15/23 9:50 AM ET
by The Hill staff - 02/15/23 9:50 AM ET

The acting head of the Federal Aviation Administration, Billy Nolen, is slated to testify before the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee on Wednesday morning.

Nolen will discuss the causes and impacts of the Notice to Air Missions system outage before the committee and the FAA’s actions to strengthen the resiliency and reliability of the system.

The hearing will also examine issues including challenges of modernizing the national air traffic system and maintaining legacy technology and will likely discuss the recent aerial objects shot down over the U.S.

The event begins at 10 a.m. ET.

Watch the video above.

Tags aerial objects Billy Nolen FAA NOTSAM

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Distrust over GOP plans for Social Security, Medicare marks rocky start to ...
  2. Confusion abounds on UFO origins
  3. US intercepts four Russian warplanes near Alaska
  4. McCarthy calls for resignation of Architect of Capitol
  5. Feinstein corrected by staffer about retirement announcement
  6. Five lingering questions over Ohio train derailment, toxic spill
  7. Pence plots unusual legal strategy in fight against subpoena
  8. Super Bowl snub is latest dust-up between White House, Fox News
  9. Club for Growth defends Rick Scott from McConnell’s ‘false attacks’
  10. Special counsel alleges crime to compel testimony from Trump lawyer
  11. Senate Republicans fear Trump repeat as 2024 field emerges  
  12. House Freedom Caucus member Ralph Norman endorses Nikki Haley for president
  13. Legendary Hawaii surf photographer captures his own final moments
  14. ‘Victorian’ school dress codes may be doomed
  15. 4 reasons for the MAGA House hearings’ bellyflop
  16. Texas city sits atop new ranking of safest cities
  17. China threatens ‘countermeasures’ against US entities over balloon’s ...
  18. GOP polling shows Jim Justice could beat Joe Manchin in 2024 Senate race
Load more

Video

See all Video