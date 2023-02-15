Watch live: FAA administrator testifies before Senate panel following outages, aerial object discoveries

The acting head of the Federal Aviation Administration, Billy Nolen, is slated to testify before the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee on Wednesday morning.

Nolen will discuss the causes and impacts of the Notice to Air Missions system outage before the committee and the FAA’s actions to strengthen the resiliency and reliability of the system.

The hearing will also examine issues including challenges of modernizing the national air traffic system and maintaining legacy technology and will likely discuss the recent aerial objects shot down over the U.S.

The event begins at 10 a.m. ET.

