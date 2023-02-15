trending:

Watch live: Nikki Haley officially announces White House bid 

by The Hill staff - 02/15/23 10:25 AM ET
FILE – Former U.N. Ambassador and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley speaks during the Iowa Republican Party’s Lincoln Dinner, on June 24, 2021, in West Des Moines, Iowa. Haley is moving closer to making her presidential campaign official. On Wednesday, Feb 1, 2023, supporters of the former South Carolina governor will get an email invitation to a Feb. 15 launch event in Charleston, at which she plans to announce her campaign, according to a person familiar with the plans but not authorized to speak publicly about them. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (R) on Wednesday is slated to deliver a formal announcement that she will run for the White House in 2024 in a challenge to former President Trump for the GOP’s nomination.

Haley is the first Republican to jump in the race after Trump’s announcement.

The former governor and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations announced her bid in a video on Tuesday, calling for new leadership in a party that she acknowledged had repeatedly failed to capture the popular vote in most presidential elections over the past three-plus decades.

“Republicans have lost the popular vote in seven out of the last eight presidential elections. That has to change,” Haley said. “Joe Biden’s record is abysmal, but that shouldn’t come as a surprise. The Washington establishment has failed us over and over and over again. It’s time for a new generation of leadership.”

While Haley may be the first Republican to challenge Trump for the nomination, she likely won’t be the last. In addition to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott are believed to be moving toward White House bids.

The event from Charleston, S.C., is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. ET.

Watch the video above.

