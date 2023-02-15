Watch live: Biden delivers remarks on the economy

President Biden on Wednesday afternoon will seek to show a contrast between his upcoming budget proposal and those put forth by the House and Senate GOP when he visits a suburban Maryland union hall for a press event.

Biden, according to an advance release of his remarks, will argue that the budget plan he will release in March will shore up social spending while reducing the the debt by $2 billion over the next 10 years.

The president is expected to speak at 2:30 p.m. ET.

