trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Wall Street Journal editorial board sees ‘no clear rationale’ for Haley candidacy

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 02/16/23 9:05 AM ET
by Dominick Mastrangelo - 02/16/23 9:05 AM ET

The Wall Street Journal’s editorial board is raising questions about Nikki Haley’s recently announced bid for the White House in 2024.

Haley formally announced her bid with a Wednesday event, becoming the first Republican to challenge former President Trump in what is expected to be a contentious Republican primary.

“The question her opening video didn’t answer, but she will have to, is: Why her?” the Journal’s editorial board wrote on Thursday.

“Ms. Haley’s candidacy is welcome in that sense, and she brings clear strengths. She was a popular Governor, held a cabinet-level position in a foreign-policy role, and brings racial and gender diversity to the GOP field. She also has charisma and can light up a room of Republicans,” the board wrote.

The board then wrote that the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under Trump has so far failed to identify what she brings to the table that others in the potential 2024 primary field do not.

“The bigger challenge for Ms. Haley is identifying the rationale for her candidacy beyond a winning persona,” it said. “Her campaign announcement stressed a belief in America as a force for good, the seriousness of global threats, and the follies of the progressive left. Is there a Republican presidential candidate who believes something different?”

Haley also has not staked out “any clear domestic policy directions, and she doesn’t have an obvious core of support,” the board wrote.

Tags Nikki Haley

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Republicans worry as self-inflicted wounds pile up
  2. Georgia grand jury in Trump interference probe reports at least one witness may ...
  3. Legendary Hawaii surf photographer captures his own final moments
  4. FEC presses Santos to identify campaign treasurer
  5. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene rejects ‘Bush in heels’ Haley
  6. Social Security set to run short of funds one year earlier than expected
  7. Confusion abounds on UFO origins
  8. Biden signs executive order to address racial inequity
  9. Joe Biden’s China problem just got a whole lot worse
  10. Ten Republican senators hosting fundraiser for Banks’ Senate bid
  11. Wall Street Journal editorial board sees ‘no clear rationale’ for Haley ...
  12. Five lingering questions over Ohio train derailment, toxic spill
  13. Spy balloon dustup sends US-China relations from bad to worse
  14. CNN’s Don Lemon: Nikki Haley ‘isn’t in her prime’ 
  15. Hawley proposes ban on social media for kids under 16
  16. How China’s spy balloon spurred a rapid shift in US sky patrol
  17. Judge denies Trump’s offer to give DNA in E. Jean Carroll case, calling it ...
  18. Trump attacks Haley on Medicare, Social Security cuts
Load more

Video

See all Video