Wall Street Journal editorial board sees ‘no clear rationale’ for Haley candidacy

The Wall Street Journal’s editorial board is raising questions about Nikki Haley’s recently announced bid for the White House in 2024.

Haley formally announced her bid with a Wednesday event, becoming the first Republican to challenge former President Trump in what is expected to be a contentious Republican primary.

“The question her opening video didn’t answer, but she will have to, is: Why her?” the Journal’s editorial board wrote on Thursday.

“Ms. Haley’s candidacy is welcome in that sense, and she brings clear strengths. She was a popular Governor, held a cabinet-level position in a foreign-policy role, and brings racial and gender diversity to the GOP field. She also has charisma and can light up a room of Republicans,” the board wrote.

The board then wrote that the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under Trump has so far failed to identify what she brings to the table that others in the potential 2024 primary field do not.

“The bigger challenge for Ms. Haley is identifying the rationale for her candidacy beyond a winning persona,” it said. “Her campaign announcement stressed a belief in America as a force for good, the seriousness of global threats, and the follies of the progressive left. Is there a Republican presidential candidate who believes something different?”

Haley also has not staked out “any clear domestic policy directions, and she doesn’t have an obvious core of support,” the board wrote.