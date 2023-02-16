trending:

Watch live: Biden delivers remarks on unidentified aerial objects

by TheHill.com - 02/16/23 1:40 PM ET
President Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks Thursday afternoon on the recent sightings of unidentified aerial objects to reporters during a press conference.

Biden has faced an onslaught of criticisms by Republicans in particular who have said the president needs to be more communicative with the public about the issue, particularly after three unknown aerial objects were shot down three days in a row last weekend.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Watch the video above.

