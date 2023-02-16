trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Rubio, Banks introduce measure to ban some transgender people from military service

by Brad Dress - 02/16/23 2:45 PM ET
by Brad Dress - 02/16/23 2:45 PM ET
Getty Images

Top Republicans in the Senate and House introduced new legislation on Thursday that would ban some transgender people from serving in the military, reviving a similar policy that was enacted under the Trump administration.

The Ensuring Military Readiness Act, sponsored by Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), would disqualify Americans who identify as transgender, have a history of gender dysphoria or who have undergone gender reassignment surgery.

The legislation would force the Defense secretary to issue an updated policy within 90 days of the bill’s enactment into law.

Exceptions include those who have been “stable in their biological sex” for 36 months prior to joining the military, meaning they no longer have a desire to transition and are not struggling with their mental health, and active military members who remain deployable according to the “retention standards” of their sex assigned at birth.

Active service members who experience gender dysphoria on the date of the legislation’s enactment, as well as transgender people without a history of gender dysphoria, would be eligible to serve only under their sex assigned at birth.

Rubio said the military “has strict standards for who can and cannot qualify to serve,” comparing it to Americans with peanut allergies who are rejected from service.

“Biden has turned our military into a woke social experiment. It is a stupid way to go about protecting our nation,” Rubio said in a statement. “We need to spend more time thinking about how to counter threats like China, Russia, and North Korea and less time thinking about pronouns.”

Former President Trump announced a ban on transgender troops in 2017, the year he took office.

An official policy went into effect in 2019 barring troops from transitioning and requiring them to match their sex assigned at birth, leading to an outcry from human rights activists and LGBT organizations.

In January 2021, one of President Biden’s first actions was to repeal Trump’s policy, allowing those who identify as transgender to openly service in the military.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin praised Biden’s decision at the time, calling it the “smart thing to do.”

“I believe we accomplish that mission more effectively when we represent all our fellow citizens,” Austin said in a statement at the time. “I also believe we should avail ourselves of the best possible talent in our population, regardless of gender identity.”

In the House, Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), the chairman of the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Military Personnel, will introduce companion legislation to Rubio’s bill.

Banks on Thursday disagreed with the Biden administration, saying the “military holds recruits to stringent medical standards for a reason.”

“The Biden administration’s special carveout for those suffering from gender dysphoria was purely political,” Banks said in a statement.

The proposed legislation would also require the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System, a database on service members, to require military personnel to identify with their biological sex.

Multiple LGBT rights organizations, including GLAAD, have repeatedly decried Republican-led efforts to restrict transgenders from serving in the military, calling them baseless attacks not rooted in fact.

Tags Biden Congress Defense Department Donald Trump House Jim Banks Jim Banks Joe Biden Lloyd Austin Marco Rubio Marco Rubio Military Senate service members Transgender rights Trump

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Fetterman hospitalized for treatment of clinical depression
  2. Republicans worry as self-inflicted wounds pile up
  3. Gallego leads Sinema, Republican candidates in potential Arizona Senate ...
  4. Social Security set to run short of funds one year earlier than expected
  5. Georgia grand jury in Trump election probe reports at least one witness may ...
  6. The new red wave is already here
  7. Legendary Hawaii surf photographer captures his own final moments
  8. FEC presses Santos to identify campaign treasurer
  9. Russia’s appetite may extend beyond Ukraine
  10. Train carrying hazardous materials derails outside Detroit
  11. Russian warplanes fly near Alaskan airspace second time in two days
  12. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene rejects ‘Bush in heels’ Haley
  13. Ten Republican senators hosting fundraiser for Banks’ Senate bid
  14. Walmart closing some ‘underperforming’ locations: The complete list so far
  15. Biden signs executive order to address racial inequity
  16. Supreme Court removes Title 42 oral argument from calendar
  17. Hawley proposes ban on social media for kids under 16
  18. Joe Biden’s China problem just got a whole lot worse
Load more

Video

See all Video