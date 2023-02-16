trending:

The Hill launches refreshed policy newsletters

by TheHill.com - 02/16/23 1:56 PM ET
To better support increased reader interest in key policy areas, The Hill has expanded and retooled its policy newsletters, offering a crisp new look and broadened focus that includes deeper coverage of the big stories in Washington and around the U.S.  

As part of the expansion, coverage of major economic and business news will now flow into a transformed Business & Economy newsletter, with plans to launch a twice-per-week Personal Finance edition soon. 

The outlet’s tech coverage is also more focused with a dedicated daily Technology newsletter, focusing on the technology, the workplace and innovation, while a separate newsletter will dive into into popular science and space news later in February.  

The expansion comes on the heels of The Hill’s redesigned print and electronic replica editions, which launched in January.  

The refreshed policy newsletters are powered by The Hill’s journalists, delivering a 360-degree brief that includes:  

  • A deeper look at the biggest story of the day, with expert insight from The Hill’s policy reporters and easy ways to catch up  
  • Summaries of key policy issues and links to recent coverage from The Hill  
  • Agenda items to watch for in the coming days  
  • What others are reading on The Hill and can’t-miss stories from outside of the policy sector  

-> To sign up or sample newsletters, visit The Hill’s newsletter signup page. 

