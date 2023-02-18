trending:

Will mail be delivered on Presidents Day 2023?

by Russell Falcon - 02/18/23 12:00 PM ET
Mailbox
(Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) — Be aware: mail or packages you may be expecting early next week won’t be coming in on Monday. The U.S. Postal Service will be closed for mail delivery in observance of Presidents Day on Monday, Feb. 20.

While regular mail won’t be delivered Monday, those expecting mail through USPS’ Priority Mail Express, which is delivered “every day, all year,” may see them arrive. USPS notes there are some limited exceptions, however.

Mail service should resume Tuesday, Feb. 21 as usual.

The next holiday that will affect your USPS mail delivery is Memorial Day on May 29, according to USPS. After Presidents Day, there will be eight holidays observed by the service. You can find the full list at USPS holidays and events.

Though Amazon’s observed holidays sometimes align with the USPS, Presidents Day is not listed among paid holidays for deliverers. Packages being delivered through the retail giant should not be affected by Presidents Day, according to Amazon.

Meanwhile UPS says pickup and delivery services will be available Monday, Feb. 20, though the service notes some deliveries will require an additional business days’ transit time due to USPS being closed. UPS Store locations will also be open. According to FedEx, regular ground service will operate as normal, though FedEx Express and Ground Economy will have modified service.

Addy Bink contributed to this story.

