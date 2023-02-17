Watch live: White House press briefing

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Friday afternoon is slated to deliver a press briefing.

The briefing comes after President Biden delivered a speech on Thursday, marking his first public comment on the three unidentified aerial objects that were shot down last weekend.

Biden’s remarks come as congressional lawmakers continue to press the administration to deliver more transparency.

The White House continues to face criticism of its response to a freight train carrying hazardous materials that was derailed in East Palestine, Ohio.

The Environmental Protection Agency’s response is sparking frustration from locals and environmentalists, who say it has been insufficient and confusing. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) ordered an evacuation of the town as an emergency crew conducted a controlled burn to prevent a possible explosion.

The event is scheduled to begin at 1:45 p.m. ET.

Watch the video above.